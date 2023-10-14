Action ordered against vehicles for harmful emissions

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister for Transport and Housing, Zafarullah Khan Umarzai, has directed the Transport Department to initiate campaigns in various cities of KP aimed to reduce the harmful emissions from vehicles.

He issued the directives during a meeting held at the Directorate of Transport. The Transport secretary, director general, Provincial Transport Authority secretary and other officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

During the meeting, the secretary provided an overview of the department’s performance and its various divisions.The discussions covered topics such as the Motor Licensing Authority, Motor Vehicle Examiner, Vehicle Emission Testing Stations, Government Driving School, Peshawar Bus Terminal, Bannu Transport Complex, and the Road Transport Board, among others.

The participants of the meeting addressed the job descriptions of permanent, project, and contract employees within the Transport Department.It was pointed out that the department’s system was computerized and the Vehicle Emission Testing Station (VETS) has been working since 1997 to monitor and penalize drivers for emitting air-polluting smoke from vehicles. Drivers are issued certificates after their vehicles undergo emission testing at the VETS, the officials added.