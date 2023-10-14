World’s silence on Israeli atrocities flayed

NOWSHERA: A march was organised in Akora Khattak here on Friday to express solidarity with Palestine and Al-Quds.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, chairman of the Defense of Pakistan Council and deputy caretaker of Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, led the march under the banner of “International Day of Solidarity with Palestine and Al-Quds”.

Maulana Haqqani decried the international community’s silence, especially from Muslim nations, regarding the suffering of the Palestinian people. He urged international organisations to take just actions, emphasising the need to hear the voices of freedom-loving people.

The march drew thousands of participants from various backgrounds.Haqqani called upon Islamic countries, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, and Turkey, to provide comprehensive support to the oppressed Palestinians, and give them political, ethical, financial, and moral cooperation.Other speakers at the march stressed the importance of Muslim unity in the face of tyrannical forces.