Protests staged in Shangla for Palestinians

ALPURI: Public demonstrations opposing Israeli aggression were organised in various areas of Shangla Friday.

The demonstrators gathered in Alpuri, Puran, Bisham, Chakesar, Shahpur, Valandar, and Martung areas after the Friday prayers and demanded government support for Palestine and condemned Israel’s actions.

The Jamaat-e-Islami along with civil society activists staged a solidarity march for Palestinian Muslims in the district headquarters Alpuri. The procession at Alpuri Chowk condemned the brutal force being used by Israel against Palestinians.

Speakers including Bakht Afsar, Sher Aman, and Mian Tufail Muhammad denounced the severe oppression against the Palestinians. They urged the Muslim community around the world to unite and rise against ongoing injustices in Palestine.

They called upon the United Nations to compel other nations to cease injustices against Palestinian Muslims. They decried the global silence in response to Israel’s actions and its apparent backing from some quarters, which they saw as a significant challenge for the international community and the Muslim Ummah.