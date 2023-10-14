12 held for hundi business

TANK: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 12 persons on the charges of running the illegal hundi and hawala business during actions in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

FIA Dera Region Deputy Director Abdul Hai Babar told the media that over Rs2 million, 1,8750 Saudi riyals and 100 UAE dirhams were also recovered during the actions.

He said that 12 accused were arrested after registering nine cases. The official said that the action was being taken against those causing loss to the national exchequer.

He said that hawala/hundi receipts and mobile phones were also recovered from the arrested accused. In a separate action, the FIA team arrested the accused and foiled the bid to smuggle foreign made cloth worth millions in Dera Ismail Khan.