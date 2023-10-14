6 JUIF workers held for defying Section 144

BATKHELA: Six workers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) were arrested for violating Section 144 at Dargai bazaar in Malakand district on Friday.
The JUIF workers had staged a protest demonstration against the Israeli attack on Gaza when the personnel of the Malakand Levies arrested them for defying Section 144.
The arrested JUIF activists included district general secretary Maulana Salman Taseer, Maulana Habibul Hassan, Maulana Habib Gul and two others. The JUIF leadership condemned the arrests and demanded the release of the detainees forthwith.
