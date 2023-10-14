CM orders steps for teaching hospitals funding

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has directed his advisor on health and the chief secretary to take immediate steps for arranging the required funding for the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) of the province on priority basis.

According to a handout, he said this while talking to his advisor on Health Dr Riaz Anwar and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry who called on him here at Chief Minister’s House on Friday to discuss with him matters related to the financial issues of MTIs.

Azam Khan said all emergency services at the MTIs should not be affected in any way, adding required funds be arranged on priority basis for the purpose so that uninterrupted emergency services are ensured in these hospitals.

He said it was the top priority of the caretaker provincial government to ensure uninterrupted healthcare facilities to the public.” Despite the financial crunch, the provincial government would make no compromise on the provision of treatment facilities to the masses; and the health sector would be given top priority in the allocation of available financial resources,” the chief minister was quoted as having said during the meeting.Azam Khan also called for working out a feasible plan for the financial sustainability of MTIs in the long run.