IT firm’s delegation visits Hazara varsity

MANSEHRA: A seven-member delegation of the Central Asian Cellular Forum, an international IT firm, visited Hazara University, here on Friday.

The delegation members met the faculty members and students from the Computer Science and IT Department and examined ongoing educational and research activities.Chairman of the firm, Khalid Khan Mohmand, expressed his admiration for the students associated with the department, praising their abilities and skills.

He said that the students’ capabilities augured well for the future of IT development in the country. The Central Asian Cellular Forum also offered jobs in the IT sector to three university graduates, including Ali and Shujaat from BSCS and Hamza from the Telecom programme.

Dr Mushtaq Ali, Chairman of the Department of Computer Science and IT, said that the visit of the delegation is part of the existing MoU with the university under which, cooperation is being promoted between the two institutions. Dr. Mushtaq Ali said that the development of

Dr Mushtaq Ali, chairman of the Department of Computer Science and IT, said that the delegation’s visit was a part of a memorandum of understanding, which promotes cooperation between the two institutions.