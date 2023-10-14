Suspects arrested in Shangla search

ALPURI: Several suspects were arrested during the ongoing search operations in various parts of the remote Shangla district.

Umar Rahman, a police spokesperson, said that the Shangla police had been conducting the search operations in various parts of the district to tighten the noose around the outlaws and anti-social elements.

He said that so far, several suspects had been apprehended during the search operation over the last one week. He said the police seized two Kalashnikovs, five rifles, 20 pistols and dozens of rounds during the actions.

The official said though the cops were alert, the people should also keep a close eye on the movement of suspected elements. District Police Officer, Shangla, Sajjad Ahmad said that the search operation would continue in the mountainous district and nobody would be allowed to disturb the peace.