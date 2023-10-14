NACTA team visits Safe City

Islamabad:A delegation of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) visited Safe City Islamabad, a public relations officer said.
The delegation visited the command and control centre, data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations centre hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and its effectiveness.
Furthermore, the delegation was also briefed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various sectors through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Centre, Emergency Control Centre, Data Hub, Dispatch Control Centre, E-Challan System, and the ‘Pukar-15’ helpline.
Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.
The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city and its crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.
Islamabad:The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Pakistan have agreed on the formation of a Joint Working...
Islamabad:A person with his accomplices, introducing himself as Inspector Crime Investigation Agency Islamabad,...
Islamabad:Education is the cornerstone of progress, and in recognition of its paramount importance, Oxford Policy...
Islamabad:In a move that has ignited passionate opposition, the provincial government is pushing ahead with its plan...
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Police have arrested five youths, claiming they were running a ‘gay club’ at a hotel....
Islamabad: Responding to the fact that Pakistan is the eighth most vulnerable country to climate change in the world,...