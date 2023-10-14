NACTA team visits Safe City

Islamabad:A delegation of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) visited Safe City Islamabad, a public relations officer said.

The delegation visited the command and control centre, data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations centre hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and its effectiveness.

Furthermore, the delegation was also briefed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various sectors through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Centre, Emergency Control Centre, Data Hub, Dispatch Control Centre, E-Challan System, and the ‘Pukar-15’ helpline.

Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city and its crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.