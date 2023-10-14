Provincial govt's decision to establish national parks sparks controversy

Islamabad:In a move that has ignited passionate opposition, the provincial government is pushing ahead with its plan to establish Kamal Bin and Malkandi as national parks. The decision has raised concerns among the local population, who fear economic hardships and cultural displacement.

The situation has become increasingly contentious, with a delegation of elders from the region condemning the move. They argue that this endeavour amounts to an economic, social, and cultural assault on the local people. According to them, the wildlife department's intention to capitalize on the area for foreign investment is jeopardizing both the people and the wildlife.

This controversy echoes similar disputes surrounding previous national parks like Lake Saiful Muluk and Lulu Sir National Park, which have left lingering questions about their actual impact on biodiversity and the well-being of local communities.

Local residents are now demanding an impartial survey of the existing national parks in Hazara, seeking to determine the actual effects of these conservation areas on biodiversity, as well as their influence on the economic and cultural lifestyle of the local population.

Kamal Ban and Malkandi, the targeted areas for the new national parks, are already reserved forests that have played a vital role in sustaining the livelihoods of the local people. Scientific management of these forests has not only benefitted the government but has also provided a source of income for the community.

Chairman Village Council Kamal Bin, Abrar Ahmad Khan, and Tehsil Nazim Balakot, Syed Ibrahim Ahmad Shah, have jointly passed a unanimous resolution in the Tehsil Council, urging higher officials, including the Chief Secretary and Forest Secretary, to reconsider the national park notification. They believe that revoking the notification is crucial for the betterment of local residents' lives.

The local residents stress that these forests have historically played a significant role in providing livelihoods, as these rights are enshrined in Wajib al-Asad. For many in Malkandi and Kamal bin, the forests are their primary means of income.

The controversy has also led to appeals from various political figures and former government officials who are siding with the local residents. They argue that creating national parks against the will of the people will ultimately lead to the loss of rights and chaos in the region.

The Provincial government's decision to proceed with the national parks in Kamal Bin and Malkandi is met with strong opposition and concerns regarding its long-term impact. As the dispute escalates, the government faces mounting pressure to re-evaluate its decision and address the grievances of the local population.