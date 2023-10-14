Five held in raid on club

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Police have arrested five youths, claiming they were running a ‘gay club’ at a hotel. Sources said Friday the Kohsar police have registered the first information report (FIR) under sections 370 and 371 PPC after conducting a raid at the club at midnight and arresting five youths belonging to different cities of the country.
