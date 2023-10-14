International day for disaster risk reduction observed

Islamabad: Responding to the fact that Pakistan is the eighth most vulnerable country to climate change in the world, Community Resilience Activity North (CRA-N), dedicated to fostering community resilience, organised an event as part of their efforts on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.
The event had a dedicated panel discussion on flood recovery strategies. The workshop brought together key stakeholders, experts, and community leaders. The workshop was attended by the representatives of UN agencies, CRA-N, District administration, government authorities, civil society organisations and others.
Chief of Party, IOM, Michael J. F Mahony welcomed the audience and described that CRA-N covers range of community resilience programs within KP, Sindh and Balochistan. He reiterated CRA-N's commitment to strengthening collaboration between communities and government bodies.
Islamabad:The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Pakistan have agreed on the formation of a Joint Working...
Islamabad:A person with his accomplices, introducing himself as Inspector Crime Investigation Agency Islamabad,...
Islamabad:A delegation of National Counter Terrorism Authority visited Safe City Islamabad, a public relations...
Islamabad:Education is the cornerstone of progress, and in recognition of its paramount importance, Oxford Policy...
Islamabad:In a move that has ignited passionate opposition, the provincial government is pushing ahead with its plan...
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Police have arrested five youths, claiming they were running a ‘gay club’ at a hotel....