International day for disaster risk reduction observed

Islamabad: Responding to the fact that Pakistan is the eighth most vulnerable country to climate change in the world, Community Resilience Activity North (CRA-N), dedicated to fostering community resilience, organised an event as part of their efforts on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The event had a dedicated panel discussion on flood recovery strategies. The workshop brought together key stakeholders, experts, and community leaders. The workshop was attended by the representatives of UN agencies, CRA-N, District administration, government authorities, civil society organisations and others.

Chief of Party, IOM, Michael J. F Mahony welcomed the audience and described that CRA-N covers range of community resilience programs within KP, Sindh and Balochistan. He reiterated CRA-N's commitment to strengthening collaboration between communities and government bodies.