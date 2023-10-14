Show cause notice issued to UC-32 secretary in fake divorce case

Rawalpindi: The Assistant Director Local Government (ADLG), Rawalpindi Madam Shazia has issued a show cause notice to Secretary UC-32 Amarpura Tabarak Shah and ordered an inquiry against him because he was involved in issuing a fake divorce certificate.

The Assistant Director Local Government (ADLG), Rawalpindi Madam Shazia in the notice said that an application was received from Razia Begum w/o Muhammad Ajmal regarding the divorce case of her daughter Mst Uzma Ajmal vs Waqar-ur-Rehman.

The concerned officer through notice asked the UC secretary to explain in which capacity he proceeded with the case without issuing notice and registration of administrator. “Secondly, you have not authenticated the address of the second party, and third you have not completed the file by not registering any notice you sent to the second party. You are hereby directed to explain your position in above said case within three days as to why necessary action may not be taken against you under the PEEDA Act 2006.”

Secretary Union Council No.32 Amarpura Tabarak Shah with the full backing of his uncle Khalid Jamil issued a fake divorce certificate. The Secretary UC-32 Amarpura Tabarak Shah has taken a large amount of ‘bribe’ to do this work. He also did a fake signature of complainant Uzma Ajmal on the divorce certificate and changed the address as well. The complainant Uzma Ajmal is in America but Secretary Tabarak Shah made a fake divorce certificate after taking a big amount of ‘bribe’.