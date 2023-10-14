Minor girl dies in gas cylinder blast

LAHORE:A six-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured when a gas cylinder exploded near Aliya Town, Bund Road on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, a man was on his way back after filling the gas cylinder from a local shop when the cylinder exploded, as a result of which, two people identified as Suhail, 18, and Zahid, 32, were injured and a girl identified as Deeba died on the spot.

The injured Suhail and Zahid were shifted to the hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger. The girl’s body was shifted to the morgue.

Cop shot at, injured over enmity

A policeman has been shot at and injured by the opponents over old enmity in the Shahdara area. Reportedly, the victim Imran had a dispute with the suspects over a minor issue. The prime suspect Danish alias Mota along with his accomplices intercepted the victim on the day of the incident and shot at him. He received bullet injuries. DIG operations Ali Nasir Rizvi took notice of the incident. The suspect has been arrested.

Two cops suspended

DIG operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi has suspended duty officer and head moharar and issued show cause notice to SHO Race Course Police Station for detaining a minor girl with her mother.

A woman named Nabila was declared a proclaimed offender in an FIR registered in 2021 over hurling threats. On the day of the incident, she was arrested by operations wing police of Race Course women police station.

Police had also taken the minor daughter of the arrested woman into custody as she had started crying and was not ready to leave her mother according to police.