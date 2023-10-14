Teachers demand release of alliance leaders

LAHORE:Teachers in different parts of Punjab, including Lahore on Friday held peaceful demonstrations demanding immediate release of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) leaders and those arrested from outside Punjab Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

In the demos held outside various educational institutions, the participants wearing black armbands as a sign of protest carried placards and demanded release of all those arrested. They also demanded amendment to pension regulations, the cessation of leave encashment and withdrawal of the proposed privatisation of public schools. It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Police on Thursday had arrested dozens of government employees, including teachers who had been staging a sit-in outside Punjab Civil Secretariat. As per different reports, over 200 employees of different departments, primarily teachers, were arrested on Thursday.

A number of associations, including Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), Punjab University Academic Staff Association, Headmasters Association and others while criticising the arrests have demanded release of all those arrested. Meanwhile, in a press release, PTU claimed that an academic boycott was observed in govt schools while APCA leaders observed pen-down strike in different govt offices. Rana Liaqat warned that the academic boycott would continue if the govt did not release those arrested and did not withdraw notifications causing concerns among the govt employees.