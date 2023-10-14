Pakistani and foreign films to be screened at Gandhara Film Festival starting at NAPA on October 20

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) will be hosting this year’s GIFFX NAPA in collaboration with the Gandhara Independent Film Festival (GIFF) from October 20 to October 22.

NAPA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Junaid Zuberi announced this in a press conference on Friday. The festival will feature a number of feature-length and short films that have already been approved for screening by the Sindh Board of Film Censors. Two members of the censor board were also present at the press conference.

Zuberi spoke about NAPA’s vision behind this collaboration, saying that this was an effort to revive the culture of film festivals in the city. This would be the second time NAPA has collaborated with the GIFF.

The NAPA CEO also pointed out that the festival would bring films from across the globe and from credible film festivals around the world. He said it would also celebrate the Pakistani cinema and its artists. Classic Pakistani film Aaina is also scheduled for screening during the festival as a special feature of the event.

The festival would also feature a conversation with leading film star of yesteryears Mumtaz. Senior artiste and film historian Raju Jamil would hold the session with Mumtaz.

A major highlight of the GIFFX NAPA will be the premiere of ‘Songs of the Sufi’, a musical documentary on the history and culture of Qawwali in South Asia. The film is produced by UK-based filmmaker Kamran Anwar and directed by Shahrukh Waheed.

A question and answer session with the team and a Qawwali session with Najmuddin-Saifuddin Qawwal would follow the premiere. Waheed and the Qawwals were also present at the press conference. Seasoned artiste Beo Zafar would hold a session focusing on ‘12 Hours’, a film directed by her filmmaker son Emre Ahmed Mirza.

A film released this year, Madari, would also be shown at the festival. It is co-produced by NAPA alumnus Ali Rizvi and features NAPA alumni Paras Masroor, Ibad Alam Sher, Hammad Siddiqui, and Ahmer Hussain in the cast.