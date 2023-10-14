‘Mangroves, phytoplankton along Karachi’s coast reason for its signature refreshing breeze’

Although the human existence in this universe is minuscule, a mere speck within it, yet the changes we have made to the natural order are profound. There are huge environmental problems in Karachi and the root cause of these lies in the absence of effective checks and balances. These problems will remain unresolved unless we change the path we are currently on. There has to be a sea change.

These views were shared by architect and environmentalist Tariq Alexander Qaiser at a seminar on 'A holistic approach to solving the problem of Karachi's crumbling infrastructure and its disasters toll on human health and the city's beleaguered ecosystem'.

The seminar was organised by the Karachi Citizens’ Forum (KCF) at the Pakistan Medical Association House (PMA) on Friday evening.

"If we look at the biggest quality that Karachi had, it was the Karachi breeze. There is one simple reason why Karachi had the Karachi breeze. Most say because we have the sea breeze. Why is our sea breeze so rejuvenating, refreshing, and full of oxygen, and why don't we feel it today?" Qaiser remarked.

He explained that there were indeed plants in the city that generated oxygen for us but the two main oxygen producers for the coastal city are phytoplankton and mangroves.

“Did you know that Karachi was and still is located in a marine hotspot of bioluminescent phytoplankton? It is truly incredible. Marine phytoplankton produce the highest volume of oxygen, and our coast is full of it,” he said as he stressed the need for preserving phytoplankton and mangroves that were present in bundles along the coastline of Karachi.

The environmental expert said the natural system of our coastline would only be able to sustain itself if we controlled our pollution levels.

“If we do not control the untreated effluent flowing into the sea, the reserves of phytoplankton will continue to deplete, which is already happening. We must safeguard our marine environment so we can get our Karachi breeze. The reason we are not getting it is because phytoplankton morphed into a toxic form of plant that depletes oxygen in the water,” the environmentalist went on.

“A certain level of phytoplankton is crucial for maintaining a natural system of checks and balances. When one element is disturbed, another comes into play, and over millennia, this balance is restored,” Qaiser said.

He further highlighted the crucial role of intertidal forests, fungi and bacteria in the ecosystem. Talking about the delta, he asked why it was that as we moved eastward from Karachi towards Badin and Indian waters, the landscape changed, and plants were smaller.

He explained that the reason behind this transformation lied in the construction of barrages that had diminished the flow of freshwater into the delta.

He pointed out that Bandal Island used to be densely covered in mangroves, almost completely. However, over the past 15 years, he had a significant decline with only about 10 per cent of the mangroves remaining.

"When there is rain and the seeds are able to germinate, the island becomes populated with new plants. If we were to leave the island undisturbed for five years, it would likely see a resurgence, with around 60 to 70 per cent of the area covered in plants. In a decade, these plants could grow to heights of 10-15 feet, primarily because of the availability of freshwater in the area," he said. He called for declaring Karachi's islands natural reserves and marine protected areas.

Infrastucture

In his presentation, Prof Dr Noman Ahmed, the dean of NED University’s faculty of architecture and planning, discussed how high-visibility and low-use projects were launched without careful thought, which often ended up exacerbating infrastructure issues rather than resolving them.

He pointed out that a parking plaza constructed in the Saddar area with the intention of aiding shoppers remained unutilised due to the fact that the surrounding roads were not pedestrian-friendly, discouraging people from parking their vehicles at the facility.

About the People's Square built near the Sindh secretariat, Dr Ahmed said its maintenance costs exceeded its benefits and it was developed without taking the local residents' needs into account as children lost a playing area.

The urban expert questioned whether installing gadgets like CCTV cameras under the Safe City project would enhance the city's safety. He pointed out that such cameras had been deployed along MA Jinnah Road to secure the Ashura procession route, yet blast occurred and footage was captured but the perpetrators were never apprehended.

Dr Ahmed said the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects, often touted as major accomplishments by governments, tended to put heavy financial burden on the public exchequer without adequately resolving public transport issues. He highlighted there was an increase in the number of private cars and motorcycles and reduction in large buses and minibuses, which once served as primary means of commuting, while the Karachi Circular Railway's rights of way was encroached upon.

He said water vending through tankers and alternative means was on the rise, despite pipeline water being a more cost-effective option. He said there were broken and non-functional water and sewerage lines with a blatant disregard for their maintenance and repairs.

He suggested that private sector should be encouraged to invest in public buses. They need spaces for terminals and protection from vandalism, he said and demanded that the government revisit high-value foreign-funded projects where possible cheaper and affordable local alternatives could be introduced.

The academic regretted that the budget of the KMC was Rs38.196 billion while the cost of the Safe City Project was Rs40 billion. He called for accelerating the work on the Karachi Master Plan 2047 with public and civil society participation.

Dr Qaiser Sajjad and Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, former and serving PMA secretary general respectively, and KCF convener Nargis Rahman also spoke.