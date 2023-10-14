Baqar approves medical insurance policy for cops

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has approved a medical insurance policy of over Rs1 billion for police personnel, and also issued directives for strengthening and renovating the police stations.

He accorded approval to the insurance policy while presiding over a meeting to review progress on the implementation of decisions taken in the special Apex Committee meeting held at the CM House on October 6, 2023.

Friday’s meeting was attended by Home Minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, Law Minister Omar Soomro, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, PSCM Hassan Naqvi, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, IGP Riffat Mukhtar, Finance Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Karachi Additional IG Khadim Rind and DIGs.

Illegal foreigners

Home Secretary Iqbal Memon briefed the chief minister about the implementation status of the Apex Committee decisions. He added that the provincial, divisional and district implementation committees have been notified in pursuance of the Ministry of Interior policy on the ‘Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan’.

The decisions taken in the 1st meeting of the Provincial Implementation Committee held on October 12 are as follows:

The Special Branch has been designated as the lead agency for the implementation of the repatriation plan. It would identify localities, including business areas, with the help of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

The Special Branch would ascertain illegal foreigners by effective ground check-in. The areas identified would be targeted. The divisional and district implementation committees would also collect data and share it with the home department. The LEAs would assess the identified areas and decide on combing operations if required.

The chief secretary said the federal government had already directed NADRA and Ministry of States and Frontier Regions to assist the LEAs during operations for the verification of illegal immigrants.

The meeting decided that the data of non-Pakistanis recorded in Sindh in the census 2023 would be obtained from the census commissioner for the mapping of legal and illegal immigrants. PoR and ACC holders would have to register themselves at the nearest police stations and the failure to do so would render them illegal foreigners.

The CM directed the prosecutor general to expedite the early disposal of all cases of illegal foreigners pending in courts.

Police stations

Sindh IGP Riffat Mukhtar briefing the chief minister said there were 621 police stations in the province, of them 66 were in a good condition, 315 were in a normal state, and 240 were in a bad condition. He added that out of 621 police stations 272 have been established on police land, three are on rent and 346 have been established on the Sindh government’s property.

The CM said he had visited a number of police stations but all of them were in a pathetic condition. At this, the IGP said that Rs475.862 million had been allocated for maintenance and repair, and that amount was not enough.

The CM was told that the recent floods had badly damaged the police station buildings. The CM directed the IGP to get all police station buildings repaired and he would provide him with funds, but the police stations would not be made in a fancy style.

Justice (retd) Baqar said the police stations must be fortified by constructing strong walls, watch towers, and reception, and all the police stations should have the same standard construction.

The chief minister on the recommendation of the IGP and the home department approved a medical insurance policy for all the police personnel, which would cost over Rs1 billion annually.

Karachi Additional IG Khadim Rind told the CM that he had started proactive policing to control street crime. He added that the police had conducted 152 encounters and killed 23 criminals, injured another 164, and arrested 769 from September 6 to October 12, 2023. Similar actions have also been taken against vehicle lifters.

He said illegal weapons have been recovered, including 709 pistols, eight rifles, three shotguns, and one hand grenade between September 6 and October 12, 2023. Rind said combing operations in slum areas have been started along with snap-checking duration peak hours.

The city police have also started surveillance and action against criminals, repeat offenders, and narcotic peddlers on bail. An increase in watch & surveillance through CCTV camera networks and command and control centers proliferation has also been ensured.

To a question, Rind said mobile phone snatchings might be higher than the reported ones. He added that there were gangs that reopened locked phones through the software they had arranged; therefore, a crackdown against them was on the cards.

SHO’s recovery

The interim CM expressed his dismay that dacoits had kidnapped an SHO and his five policemen from a police station in Shikarpur, saying the incident had become a stigma and earned a bad name for the police. “When the police stations are not safe, what to talk about the security and safety of other people?” he deplored.

Justice Baqar warned the Larkana DIG to recover the policemen within the next 48 hours and report to him. He also ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident.