Williamson leads New Zealand to win, suffers hand injury

CHENNAI: Kane Williamson marked his return to the World Cup with an undefeated 78 as New Zealand cruised past Bangladesh by eight wickets on Friday but the captain was forced to retire hurt with a hand injury.
Williamson had been sidelined with a serious knee injury picked up during the IPL and sat out New Zealand´s first two wins at the World Cup.
Chasing 246 to win, the 33-year-old, playing his first ODI since January, had reached his 43rd fifty in the format off 81 balls and was looking well set for a century.
He moved on to 78 with eight fours and a six when he had to call it quits after a throw from the deep rapped him painfully on the glove, jamming his hand against the bat handle.
In discussion with the medical team, and with the Black Caps only 46 runs short of victory, it was decided to take Williamson out of the game.
New Zealand comfortably wrapped up their third win with 43 balls to spare. Williamson had put on a second-wicket stand of 80 with opener Devon Conway (45) and then 108 with Daryl Mitchell who raced to his 50 off 43 balls.
Mitchell did it in some style with a giant heave for six off Bangladesh seamer Shoriful Islam.
Mitchell finished undefeated on 89 off just 67 deliveries, with six fours and four sixes under his belt.
New Zealand, runners-up at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, had already defeated defending champions England as well as outsiders Netherlands in India. Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan and then lost to England.
New Zealand won the toss
Bangladesh innings
Litton c Henry b Boult 0
Tanzid c Conway b Ferguson 16
Mehidy c Henry b Ferguson 30
Najmul c Conway b Phillips 7
Shakib c †Latham b Ferguson 40
Mushfiqur b Henry 66
Towhid c Santner b Boult 13
Mahmudullah not out 41
Taskin c Mitchell b Santner 17
Mustafizur c †Latham b Henry 4
Shoriful not out 2
Extras: (lb 1, nb 4, w 4) 9
Total: (9 wickets, 50 overs) 245
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-56, 4-56, 5-152, 6-175, 7-180, 8-214, 9-225
Bowling: Boult 10-0-45-2, Henry 10-0-58-2, Ferguson 10-0-49-3, Santner 10-1-31-1 Phillips 2-0-13-1,Ravindra 7-0-37-0, Daryl 1-0-11-0
New Zealand innings
Conway lbw b Shakib 45
Ravindra c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 9
Williamson (c) retired hurt 78
Daryl not out 89
Phillips not out 16
Extras:(lb 1, w 10) 11
Total: (two wickets, 42.5 overs) 248
Did not bat: Latham , Chapman, Santner, Henry, Ferguson, Boult
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-92, 2-200, retired hurt)
Bowling: Mustafizur 8-0-36-1, Shoriful 7.5-1-43-0, Taskin 8-0-56-0
Shakib 10-0-54-1, Mehidy 9-0-58-0
Result: New Zealand won by 8 wickets
Player Of the match: L Ferguson
Umpires: Dharmasena, Nitin Menon
