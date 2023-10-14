Pakistan-India clash all about handling pressure: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was in upbeat mood ahead of the eagerly awaited World Cup match against India today (Saturday), saying that the team that would handle pressure and play better cricket on the particular day would emerge winner.

“Records are there to be broken and I don’t believe who has won where. It is all about playing better cricket on Saturday which will ultimately determine the winner. I am a strong believer and am confident that if my boys play cricket to their full potential, Pakistan will go on to win the match against India. It is all about giving your best and focusing on your game which we are capable of doing.”

The Pakistan captain admitted that the toss will play a crucial role in determining the winner on Saturday. “We saw a bit of dew while practicing here the other day. Winning the toss and chasing the target will be an easy approach like we have seen in previous matches. We don’t know whether something (spray) will be used to bring down the dew effects.”

To a question about his future as captain if Pakistan goes on to lose Saturday’s match. “I trust in God -- It is up to Allah Almighty as to when and how long I am going to captain Pakistan. I never have taken my captaincy in mind and would continue to as long as I enjoy trust.”

He rated Shaheen Shah Afridi as a big match player. “Admitted that he has not bowled to his potential so far. But he is a big match player and bowls to his best when it really matters. I am absolutely confident that you would see a different Shaheen against India tomorrow.”

Babar said that the team missed Naseem. “He used to bowl in tandem with Shaheen. We missed him but hopefully his replacement Hasan will continue his good work.” On the pitch behavior, Babar said in India every pitch behaves differently.

“When you play in Hyderabad, the pitch behaves differently. At other centres, behviour of playing tracks are different. It is all about playing to your best potential.” The Pakistan captain added that the margin of errors for the bowlers were very small.

“On Indian tracks, bowlers will have to be immaculate. The margin of error here is very thin. We are all excited to take on India. On the day who plays better is what will decide the fate of the game.”

Skipper dispels impression of crowd pressure

Babar turn down the general impression that playing a World Cup match in front of a huge Ahmedabad crowd would be an extra pressure on the tourists.

“We don’t have any such thing in our mind. We are used to playing in front of huge crowds. On majority of grounds, usually Indians spectators outnumber others, still we managed to beat India there. Here again we are confident of beating India and all we want is to play the best cricket. Experience gives you confidence and you start believing in yourself.

TODAY’S FIXTURE

Pakistan vs India

1:30 pm

PST