Islamabad, Hyderabad secure wins in Hanif Trophy

LAHORE: Islamabad and Hyderabad secured crucial wins in the first round of the super-four stage of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy on Friday.

Islamabad chased the target of 74 runs against Abbottabad in 13.5 overs, without losing any wicket, while Hyderabad bowled out Quetta for 162 runs, thereby winning the game by 58 runs.

On the final day of the first round of the super-four stage at Multan Cricket Stadium, the Islamabad openers stood their ground brilliantly as Ali Imran scored 30 runs from 31 balls including five boundaries and Hassan

Quetta resumed their batting after a shaky start the previous day. Hyderabad bowler Asad Malik stood for his team by ensuring a seven-wicket-haul to lead his team to a 58-run win.