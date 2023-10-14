Faisalabad, Karachi Whites register victories in QA Trophy

LAHORE: Faisalabad and Karachi Whites registered victories during the fourth day of the sixth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Friday. Faisalabad defeated Peshawar by six wickets, while Karachi Whites edged Rawalpindi by one-wicket. The matches between Lahore Blues and Multan, FATA and Lahore Whites were drawn.

Peshawar, starting the day at 155 for five, managed 205 runs in 65 overs at the Pindi Stadium. Skipper Sahibzada Farhan leading with 92 runs. In response, Faisalabad chased down the target of 109 with the loss of six wickets. Raees Ahmed (34), Mohammad Huraira (33), and Irfan Khan Niazi (25*) played crucial knocks.

Karachi Whites vs. Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi, resuming their second innings at 108 for six, posted a total of 141 in 55.2 overs at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium. Abdul Faseeh top-scored with 50 runs. In the final innings, Karachi Whites faced a target of 157 and secured a thrilling victory by one wicket in 57.4 overs. Asad Shafiq (36) and Ammad Alam (27) contributed significantly to the successful chase, with Jahandad Khan taking four wickets for Rawalpindi.

The clash between Lahore Blues and Multan at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore concluded in a draw. Imran Butt's impressive double century (255) in 401 balls with the help of 26 fours and 2 sixes guided Lahore Blues to 578 in 162 overs. Despite Zahid Mahmood and Ali Usman's two wickets, the match ended without a decisive outcome.