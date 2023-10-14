Boult reaches 200 wicket mark

CHENNAI: Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult took his 200th one-day international wicket in Friday´s World Cup clash against Bangladesh.
Boult, 34, reached the personal landmark when he dismissed Towhid Hridoy, caught at extra cover by Mitchell Santner for 13, in the 38th over. Playing in his 107th ODI, Boult is the sixth New Zealand bowler to break the 200-wicket mark in the format.
AHMEDABAD: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday said the team remains confident going into a "massive" World Cup clash...
AHMEDABAD: India´s Shubman Gill is "99 percent available to play" against Pakistan in the World Cup blockbuster...
AHMEDABAD: School student Fenil Patel spent nine hours online in the desperate hope of securing a precious ticket for...
MUMBAI: Cricket´s more than 100-year Olympic exile moved closer to ending after the sport was approved for inclusion...
CHENNAI: Kane Williamson marked his return to the World Cup with an undefeated 78 as New Zealand cruised past...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was in upbeat mood ahead of the eagerly awaited World Cup match against India...