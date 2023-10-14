Boult reaches 200 wicket mark

CHENNAI: Veteran New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult took his 200th one-day international wicket in Friday´s World Cup clash against Bangladesh.

Boult, 34, reached the personal landmark when he dismissed Towhid Hridoy, caught at extra cover by Mitchell Santner for 13, in the 38th over. Playing in his 107th ODI, Boult is the sixth New Zealand bowler to break the 200-wicket mark in the format.