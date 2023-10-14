Mari crush GB 15-0

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum went on goal-scoring spree against Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) beating them 15-0 in the 67th National Hockey Championship at the Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Arshad led the charge for Mari Petroleum with four goals, followed by Sufyan who netted three times. Amir Sattar and Hasher Ali struck a brace each. Ali and Rahman Butt also contributed a goal apiece. Police got the better of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0. Pakistan Rangers dominated their match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa B, winning it by 7-0.