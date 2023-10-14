Mari crush GB 15-0

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum went on goal-scoring spree against Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) beating them 15-0 in the 67th National Hockey Championship at the Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.
Arshad led the charge for Mari Petroleum with four goals, followed by Sufyan who netted three times. Amir Sattar and Hasher Ali struck a brace each. Ali and Rahman Butt also contributed a goal apiece. Police got the better of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0. Pakistan Rangers dominated their match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa B, winning it by 7-0.
AHMEDABAD: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Friday said the team remains confident going into a "massive" World Cup clash...
AHMEDABAD: India´s Shubman Gill is "99 percent available to play" against Pakistan in the World Cup blockbuster...
AHMEDABAD: School student Fenil Patel spent nine hours online in the desperate hope of securing a precious ticket for...
MUMBAI: Cricket´s more than 100-year Olympic exile moved closer to ending after the sport was approved for inclusion...
CHENNAI: Kane Williamson marked his return to the World Cup with an undefeated 78 as New Zealand cruised past...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was in upbeat mood ahead of the eagerly awaited World Cup match against India...