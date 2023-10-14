Shahzaib, Ehtesham lead COAS Open

RAWALPINDI: Shahzaib Jahan from Rawalpindi and Ehtesham Abbasi of MCG emerged as joint leaders following the opening round of the amateur gross category in the COAS Open Golf Championship here at the Pindi Course Friday.
Shahzaib and Ehtesham finished the opening day at one under 71 to take two strokes lead over Hussain Hamid (Gym) who managed 73 following the first round. There was a three-way tie for the fourth spot with Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Shoaib and Teepu Raja -- all carding two over for the first round.
