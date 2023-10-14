 
October 14, 2023
Zheng makes to Zhengzhou last four

By AFP
October 14, 2023

Zheng Qinwen called it "a big step" after advancing to her third semi-final of the year with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina at the Zhengzhou Open on Friday.

The 21-year-old rising Chinese star is fresh off a statement summer during which she lifted a maiden WTA trophy and reached a first Grand Slam quarter-final at the US Open.

Up next is a rematch with Jasmine Paolini, who lost to the world number 24 in the Palermo final in July. "It´s been a long time I didn´t arrive to the semi-finals at a WTA 500 tournament so this is a big step for me again," said Zheng, who won Asian Games gold this month.

"It was a tough match against Paolini in Palermo, I think she´s really difficult to beat. She´s a good fighter." Facing Kalinina for the first time at tour level and third time overall, Zheng dropped just four points behind her first serve en route to grabbing the 41-minute opening set.