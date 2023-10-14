Dimitrov to face Rublev in Shanghai semis

SHANGHAI: Grigor Dimitrov said he was playing some of the best tennis in his career as he marched into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals on Friday and a clash with Andrey Rublev.

The 18th seed from Bulgaria did not face a single break point in defeating big-serving Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in their quarter-final. The 32-year-old Dimitrov, whose last ATP title was six years ago, faces Rublev in the last four after the Russian swept past France´s Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-3 in 90 minutes.

Saturday´s other semi-final is between Poland´s 16th seed Hubert Hurkacz and 26th-seeded American Sebastian Korda. Dimitrov defeated top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 and the draw has opened up, with Rublev the only player in the world´s top 10 still left.

Asked if he was playing his best since 2017, when he won four titles including the season-ending ATP Finals, Dimitrov replied: "I think one of the best seasons, absolutely, no doubt about that."

A philosophical Dimitrov has been in China for a month, having also reached the semi-finals in Chengdu and quarter-finals at the China Open in Beijing.

The extended time away has meant a lot of time on his own to think. "I can definitely say that this trip for me has been not only special, but I think almost spiritual for me on so many different levels, on and off the court," he said.

"Throughout the amount of emotions that I´ve gone through in that month has been something I´ve never experienced in my life, and I feel like a big growth from it." In front of the watching Roger Federer, who was back at the tournament he won twice for a fan event, fifth seed Rublev made fairly light work of 32nd seed Humbert.