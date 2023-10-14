KP swimmers sent back from national championship

LAHORE: Deep-rooted politics eventually handed a huge blow to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa swimming squad when it was not allowed to feature in the National Swimming Championship which began here on Friday.

Well-informed sources told The News that KP squad, featuring 19 swimmers and three officials, returned to Peshawar early Friday morning after they were told by the Pakistan Swimming Federation's top officials at Lahore on Thursday that they were not allowed to feature in the national event which will last until October 15.

Sources said that the organisers told KP squad officials that they had not submitted important documents in time and so the PSF cannot allow them to feature in the event. Sources said that PSF had already suspended KP Swimming Association and the federation had sent the invitation to the KP Olympic Association for featuring in the national event.

Sources said that because of the politics swimmers have been suffering. Sources said that the issue has handed a body blow to the swimmers of KP which is a major nursery after Sindh which is producing the lion's share of the country's swimmers.

Sources said that the differences between PSF and KP Swimming Association had started way back in 2019 and the matter had also been taken to courts. Sources said that KP Sports Board had conducted trials for sending the provincial swimming squad to Lahore and it had spent a lot on its three-month preparation which was wasted eventually after PSF did not allow it to feature in the national event.

Sources said that Dubai-based Daniyal Hatim has also not been allowed to feature in the event. Sources said that Daniyal had engineered record-breaking performances in four events in the national event last time by claiming four golds while representing KP.

Sources said that Daniyal's passport carries Karachi address and this is the reason why he was not allowed to feature in the event. This correspondent tried to approach the Pakistan Swimming Federation's chairman Major Majid Wasim, president Zoraiz Lashari and treasurer Mohammad Arif Shafique but they did not receive calls.