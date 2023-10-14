Rogerio to serve Pakistan for qualifier home leg too

LAHORE: Pakistan football team Brazilian goalkeeping coach Rogerio Ramos Dal Solio will also be serving the country in its home leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to be held at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on October 17.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Friday confirmed that Rogerio will be traveling to Pakistan with the brigade being coached by Stephen Constantine.

Earlier, the PFF NC had said that Regerio will not be traveling with the team to Pakistan and local coach Nouman Ibrahim will be serving as goalkeeping coach. After holding Cambodia to a goalless draw in their away leg in Cambodia on Thursday.