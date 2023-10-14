Teacher stabbed to death in attack at French school

ARRAS, France: A man of Chechen origin stabbed to death a teacher and severely wounded two other adults on Friday at a school in northeastern France, with President Emmanuel Macron denoucing an act of “Islamist terror”.

The attack in the town of Arras comes with France, which has large Jewish and Muslim populations, on high alert for security risks following the Hamas attack on Israel last weekend.

“This school was struck by the barbarity of Islamist terrorism,” Macron said after visiting the school in Arras, saying the victim had “probably saved many lives” with his courage in seeking to block the attacker.

Macron said a second attack had been foiled elsewhere in France by security forces on Friday, but did not give details. The suspected attacker, Mohammed Moguchkov, who is in his 20s, was arrested by police.

He is from Russia´s mainly Muslim southern Caucasus region of Chechnya and was already on a French national register known as “Fiche S” as a potential security threat, a police source told AFP, and under electronic and physical surveillance by France´s domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI.

The victim, a French teacher, was stabbed in the throat and chest. Those wounded were a school security agent who was stabbed multiple times and fighting for his life and a teacher who is in a less serious condition, the source added. No pupils at the school were hurt, said another police source.