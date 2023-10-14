Nigeria air strikes kill about 100 bandit fighters in northwest

KANO, Nigeria: Nigerian military jets have carried out air strikes on a gathering of bandit militias, killing around 100 gunmen in the country´s northwest, two army sources with knowledge of the operation and local residents said.

Nigeria´s air force confirmed it had carried out bombardments in northwestern Zamfara State on Tuesday, but a spokesman said he could not yet provide details on the numbers killed. Northwestern and central Nigerian states have for years been terrorised by gangs, known locally as bandits, who raid villages and kill and abduct residents for ransom in rural areas where state presence is weak.

The gangs, notorious for mass kidnappings from schools and colleges in recent years, maintain camps hidden in a vast forest straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states. “Fighter jets conducted air strikes on bandits, I´m sure more than 100 were killed and almost twice that number were badly injured,” one of the military officers involved in the operation said. Another military official also confirmed a similar number. Both spoke to AFP anonymously because they were not authorised to speak about the operation. Two local residents who described the bodies after the strikes also gave similar numbers.