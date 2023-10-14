Nasa set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid

KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States: It´s a world like no other: a metal-rich asteroid that could be the remnants of a small planet, or perhaps an entirely new type of celestial body unknown to science.

A Nasa probe is set to blast off Friday bound for Psyche, an object 2.2 billion miles away that could offer clues about the interior of planets like Earth. Weather conditions were rated as 85 percent favorable for the launch on Friday morning. “We´ve visited either in person or robotically worlds made of rock, worlds made of ice and worlds made of gas... but this will be our first time visiting a world that has a metal surface,” lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton told reporters during a briefing this week.

Nasa and SpaceX are targeting 10:19 am Eastern Time (1419 GMT) for launch from the Kennedy Space Centre, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with a backup window on Saturday if necessary. Trailing a blue glow from its next-generation electric propulsion system and flanked by two large solar arrays, the van-sized probe should arrive at its destination in the Asteroid Belt, between Mars and Jupiter, in July 2029.

Over the following two years, it will deploy its suite of advanced instruments to probe Psyche for evidence of an ancient magnetic field and to study its chemical and mineral composition, as well as topography.

Scientists think Psyche, named after the goddess of the soul in Greek mythology, could be part of the iron-nickel core of a “planetesimal,” a building block of all rocky planets, that was left exposed after an ancient collision blasted off the exterior.

It could also be something else -- a primordial solar system object that´s never been documented before. “This is our one way to see a core,” said Elkins-Tanton. “We say tongue in cheek that we´re going to outer space to explore inner space.” Psyche is thought to have an irregular, potato-like shape, measuring 173 miles (280 kilometers) across at its widest point -- though it´s never actually been seen up close.