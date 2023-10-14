An historic judgement was passed by a full bench of the Supreme Court this week. Through a 10-5 majority verdict, the SC has upheld the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act. Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has voted with the majority judges, thus creating history by voluntarily giving up his powers to take suo-motu notices, as well as certain administrative powers like the formation of benches. This power will now be exercised by a committee consisting of the chief justice and the two senior judges.

The only other occasion in the history of our nation, that I can think of, when a constitutional office holder surrendered his powers voluntarily was when Asif Ali Zardari gave up his powers under Article 58(2B), which had given powers to the president to dissolve the National Assembly. Such acts of magnanimity by our leaders for the greater good of the country must certainly be admired.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad