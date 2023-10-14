For a better tomorrow

Our dear homeland stands mired in umpteenth economic and social issues. The salvation lies in imparting quality education to people on a priority basis. Otherwise, our goal of achieving a socio-economic uplift will remain a dream.
Sohail Nasir
Rawalpindi
