A tale of resistance

Israel may kill all Palestinians in the present genocide. But do you think this will work? Not at all. The blood of Palestinians will become a symbol of resistance in the world. This is something that ordinary Americans should realize as well (given how the US is supporting Israel). For achieving permanent peace in the Middle East, Israelis and Arabs should sit and talk. Otherwise the vested interests of the West will destroy their future generations. No one (Arabs and Israelis) will be a winner in this scenario.

Syed Muzammil Hussain

Islamabad