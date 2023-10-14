It has mostly been doom and gloom in Pakistan in recent times because of reasons like political turmoil and economic upheavals. But 11 men will have the perfect opportunity today to lift the nation’s mood. Pakistan’s cricketers led by the world’s No1 batter Babar Azam will take on hosts India in a World Cup blockbuster in front of a record crowd at international cricket’s biggest stadium in Ahmedabad. Many see it as mission impossible for Pakistan as they face the Indian juggernaut in front of over 100,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Everything and almost everyone seems to be pointing towards an Indian victory in the big match. The Indians hold a massive 7-0 advantage against Pakistan when it comes to World Cup games. They arguably have the best team in the ten-nation contest and many experts believe that they will cruise to a title-winning triumph at home just like they did in 2011. India have begun their title campaign with comprehensive wins against 2015 champions Australia and Afghanistan. Pakistan. too, will take the field in Ahmedabad with hopes of capitalizing on the momentum built by back-to-back victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

India have a clear upper hand due to a variety of reasons. While Pakistan are yet to recover from the loss of key pacer Naseem Shah, who had to sit out due to injury, India have all their top players fit for national duty. The big gulf between the two sides was visible in Colombo last month when Pakistan crashed to a 228-run defeat against India and bowed out of the Asia Cup. But make no mistake. If there is a team in world cricket that can defy all odds it’s Pakistan. In the 2017 Champions Trophy final in London, very few gave Pakistan much chance against the rampaging Indians. But Pakistan punched way above their weight and thrashed their old foes by a whopping margin of 180 runs to win the coveted title. Pakistan will need to evoke similar spirit and show the world why they are regarded as the most talented bunch of cricketers in international cricket. There has been little to celebrate for Pakistan in recent times. Their performance in the sporting arena has been particularly bad. The cricketers flopped in the Asia Cup, our hockey players were whipped by India 10-2, their worst ever defeat. Our athletes could win just three medals – a silver and two bronze – at the Asian Games. A victory in Ahmedabad won’t wipe away those disappointments but it will give us the sort of morale-booster needed for revival. So can Pakistan finally end their World Cup jinx against India? The way Mohammad Rizwan and World Cup debutant Abdullah Shafique helped Pakistan record the biggest run-chase in World Cup history (against Sri Lanka) showed that our players have the guts to achieve big feats. We have world class match-winners like Babar and pacer Shaheen Afridi. It’s time that they clicked because today’s game is without doubt the game of their lives.