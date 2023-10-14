SECP, CDC hold 3-day event

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) have joined forces with leading asset management companies and brokerage houses to organize a three-day event in Karachi to promote financial literacy and investor empowerment.
The event, which was inaugurated by SECP Executive Director Khalida Habib on Friday, aims to educate the public about the various financial products and services available in the Pakistani capital market and how to make safe and informed investment decisions.
The event will run until Sunday, where visitors can interact with representatives of CDC, SECP Jamapunji, Al-Meezan Investments, Atlas Asset Management, Al-Habib AMC, Arif Habib Limited, JS Investments, Hilal Invest, UBL Funds, AlFalah CLSA, MCB Funds and ABL Funds.
