Gold rates drop Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs100 per tola on Friday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs197,100 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs89 to Rs168,981. Gold rates increased by $7 to $1,892 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,500 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,143.34.
KARACHI: The government needs to formulate and implement national policies that would promote energy efficiency and...
KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the Central Depository Company of Pakistan have...
KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan , the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the IBA Centre for...
NBP announced pilot launch of its digital account service, which will allow customers to open accounts online from...
KARACHI: In news reporting and discussions at various forums about Pakistan’s exports and imports, the focus is...
LAHORE: Eradicating corruption in Pakistan is an uphill task. It has seeped from the bottom to the top, defeating even...