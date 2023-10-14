Deep-seated problem

LAHORE: Eradicating corruption in Pakistan is an uphill task. It has seeped from the bottom to the top, defeating even the most transparent ways to make official processes fair.

Take the award of contracts for mega projects for instance. The World Bank has provided guidelines for issuing tenders and awarding contracts transparently. The government of Pakistan has established the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, which has laid down transparent parameters to ensure that only genuine and competent contractors participate in bidding. The contracts are awarded transparently to the lowest bidder.

However, it is at the stage of implementation that rent seekers come in. The contractor is paid in installments based on the completion of a certain percentage of work. The quality of the completed work needs to be certified by a government agency or a third party. In the case of a government agency, the approval is granted after the approving officer is "obliged." In the case of a third party, it is an unnecessary burden on the cost of the project, given that the government has qualified experts who are paid salaries for years. Either government engineers must be fired, or it must be ensured that they operate honestly.

The quality of every mega project is of high importance, as some defects may take years to appear, and by that time, the contractor may not be available for accountability.

The matter does not end here. After a phase of the project is approved, the contractor needs further funds to go to the next phase. Here again, the authority that approves those funds seeks rent for quick approval in a subtle way. And after the approval is granted, the person who issues and hands over the cheque expects to be obliged for doing this "favor."

Things operate the same way in all government agencies that approve or regulate different sectors of the country. Even the exporting sector is not spared.

A scheme known as Duty and Tax Remission for Exports (DTRE) allows materials meant for exports to be imported duty free, provided the consumption of these materials in exports is proved. The procedure is simple: FBR experts have found out the amount of each material used in an export item after extensive research. The calculation is simple and does not require much scrutiny.

Similar schemes are also in vogue in India and Bangladesh, and are operating smoothly. In fact, in Bangladesh, the scheme is also called DTRE. Overwhelmingly, Bangladeshi garment exporters are registered under this scheme, where bureaucracy oversees performance on the basis of exports executed. They do not inspect the imported input before the end of the deadline for their use. In India, tens of thousands of apparel exporters are registered in similar schemes and have no problem with regulators.

In Pakistan, only a few apparel exporters have registered themselves in DTRE. There are definitely problems for exporters, particularly small exporters, who do not dare to register themselves.

The reason is that the registration process is cumbersome and expensive and is infested with rent seekers. Moreover, after approval, the regulators demand bribes for quick processing of claims.

The planners must consult with small exporters to make DTRE acceptable for them, as they cumulatively export more than a few large exporters. We must get rid of bureaucratic red tape and rent seeking, at least in the exporting sector. As beside other issues the inability to join DTRE is perhaps the most important sector that could take our textile exports to new heights.