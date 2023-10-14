US Fed on track for a ‘soft landing’

Washington: The US Federal Reserve is on track to achieve the rare feat of lowering inflation without causing a damaging recession, a senior central bank official said on Friday.

The Fed recently slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes after lifting rates to a 22-year high, citing progress made in the inflation fight. Policymakers have voiced growing optimism in recent weeks that the Fed can pull off a so-called "soft landing," of lowering inflation without causing a recession, given the underlying strength of the US economy and the jobs market.

On Friday, another member of the Fed´s rate-setting committee said the central bank is on track to do so. "I believe that a resolute, but patient, stance of monetary policy will allow us to achieve the soft landing that we all wish for our economy," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told a conference in Delaware.

At its most recent meeting in September, the Federal Open Market Committee indicated it expects one more hike will be needed this year. But a number of policymakers have indicated since then that the Fed may have done enough, and should now change its focus from how high to lift rates, to how long to hold them for.

"Look, we did a lot, and we did it very fast," Harker said on Friday. "So far economic and financial conditions are evolving as I expected, if not perhaps even a tad better," he continued.

"By doing nothing, we are still doing something. And, actually, we are doing quite a lot," he added. If data trends continue, he reiterated his belief that officials have reached the point where they can hold rates steady. Harker noted underlying strength in the economy, which is expected to continue growing robustly in the third quarter.