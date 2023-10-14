Experts say Islamic banking, fintech solutions key to enhancing remittances from UAE

KARACHI: Pakistani expatriates in Dubai and other Gulf states could boost their remittances to their homeland through banking channels with the help of financial institutions, government schemes and community developers, speakers at a conference said.

The conference, titled "Remitlink23: Resilient Remittances", was organised by Dellsons Associate in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in UAE and Foreign Exchange and Remittance Group (FERG). It was sponsored by Dubai Islamic Bank, JazzCash and Instant Cash.

Faisal Niaz Tirmzi, Pakistan's ambassador to UAE, said the UAE was the second largest host country for over 1.6 million Pakistanis, and the number of Pakistani professionals coming to different states of the country was increasing in recent months.

The ambassador said Pakistanis in the UAE were resourceful, hardworking and patriotic, and had a deep sense of responsibility to serve their homeland through their valuable contribution, including sending remittances through banking channels.

"The government had taken various initiatives to enhance the flow of remittances, which were expected to increase the use of banking channels among overseas Pakistanis," he added.

Salman Hasan Khan, head of priority banking and PRI at Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, said financial institutions played a crucial role in connecting overseas Pakistanis with their relatives in their homeland, but they were working continuously to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in different states of the UAE.

Khan said Pakistanis in different countries preferred Islamic banking over the interest-based system, hence there was a need to promote Sharia-based financial options with innovative technological solutions.

Ibrahim Amin, chairman of Dellsons Associates, said the conference aimed to bridge the gap between stakeholders, including government functionaries, regulators and service providers such as banks, exchange companies and fintechs.

He said remittances from the GCC region had a vital role in shoring up the macroeconomic indicators of the country, including the current account and the stability of the rupee against foreign currency. He said overseas Pakistanis and their contributions should be appreciated through facilitation and incentives.

The conference also hosted a panel discussion that explained to the audience the importance of using banking channels for sending remittances to their country and its positive outcomes on their relatives regarding stability in local currency and containing inflation.

Experts from the banking and financial sectors of Pakistan and the UAE also spoke at the conference including Tufail Ahmed Khan, CEO Dellsons Associates, UAE, Osama Al Rahma, Advisor to the board, FERG UAE, Usman bin Raees COO, Instant Cash; Suleman Hasan, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer, 1LINK, Zameer Punjabi, Vice Presidents- Payments and Remittances Mashreq Bank, Omer Farooq, Head of Operations, Cash Express, Shabnam Faqeer, Independent Director, DIB Pakistan and Nominee Director, IFC, World Bank Group and others.