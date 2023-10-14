KSE-100 jumps 1.5pc to near 50,000 points on earnings optimism

Stocks closed over one percent on Friday, boosted by better earnings and optimism for a strong economic outlook, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 721.76 points or 1.48 percent to close at 49,493.47 points. The highest index of the day remained at 49,520.38 points while the lowest level was recorded at 48,767.59 points.

“The market is driven by robust momentum and investor optimism regarding ongoing result sessions where investors expect good corporate announcement and payout,” said Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities in Karachi.

Pakistan Suzuki Motor Comapny closed at its upper circuit following its announcement of the board meeting on October 19, 2023, to consider the purchase of its all-outstanding shares and to delist from the exchange. The announcement also give confidence to investors, as it highlighted cheap valuation on offer in the market. The KSE-30 index also increased by 225.25 points or 1.33 percent to close at 17,131.51 points.

Traded shares rose by 214 million shares to 556.389 million shares from 342.287 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs15.450 billion from Rs11.735 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.286 trillion against Rs7.176 trillion. Out of 362 companies active in the session, 240 closed in green, 101 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Major positive contributions to the index came from PPL, MEBL, MTL, HBL and UBL as they cumulatively contributed 239 points. On the flip side, TRG, EFERT, NRL, FFC and KAPCO lost value to weigh down on the index by -73 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish amid record trades on a strong economic outlook.

“SBP Governor assertions on the sidelines of WB/IMF meetings on expected fall in inflation, current account reduced to 0.7 percent of GDP in FY23, IMF SBA to stabilise economy and IMF targets with respect to Net Domestic Assets and Net International Reserves met for Sept end played a catalytic role in bullish activity in the earnings season,” Mehanti said.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs56.89 to Rs7,198 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which increased by Rs33.34 to Rs1,580.06 per share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs82.31 to Rs1,112.69 per share, followed by Bhanero Tex., which decreased by Rs14 to Rs986 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the index was within sight of the 50,000 mark and expected to reach it in the coming week.

“As the market enters the 49-50k range, we anticipate increased volatility, possibly influenced by the introduction of supply to the market,” it said. K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 134.871 million shares which closed higher by 28 paisas to Rs3.13 per share. It was followed by P.T.C.L. with 48.393 million shares, which closed higher by 92 paisas to Rs7.12 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included WroldCall Telecom, Pak Petroleum, Oil & Gas Dev., Pak Elektron, The Searle Co., Pak Refinery, TRG Pak Ltd and Unity Foods Ltd. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 112.086 million shares from 83.171 million shares.