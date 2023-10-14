Rupee gains 10 percent in 27 days, touches highest since July

KARACHI: The rupee advanced past a key level against the dollar for the first time in three months on Friday, extending its longest winning streak on record, as exporters sold the greenback amid a crackdown on currency smuggling and hoarding.

The rupee appreciated 0.35 percent to 277.62 per dollar in the interbank market, the highest level since July 12 . It has gained 10 since September 5, when it started its 27-day rally after hitting a record low of 307.1 per dollar.

The currency also strengthened in the open market, where it rose 1 rupee to 277 per dollar, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Analysts said the ongoing appreciation was one of the longest runs seen by the rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and came in large part due to the authorities’ crackdown on smuggling and hoarding of foreign currency as well as reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector.

According to dealers, exporters' sales of dollars in the market have resulted in solid inflows, which have helped the rupee maintain its upward trend. The interbank market is kept liquid by the open market, which sells the banks as much as $30–40 million every day.

The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves of the central bank indicates that the State Bank of Pakistan has been purchasing dollars from the currency market due to an increase in dollar supply in conjunction with the rupee's continuous appreciation against the US dollar.

The forex reserves held by the SBP slightly increased by $31 million to $7.646 billion in the week ending October 6.

Analysts noted that systematic risk increases as the rupee appreciates by one rupee per day. As the backlog of import documentation grows, exporters' selling quantum in forward is increasing. In the ready market, controlling the anticipated outflows would be challenging once the trend changed.

Expectations of the rupee strengthening have been growing ever since the illegal exchange business and smuggling were curbed. It was anticipated that the dollar rate would approach Rs250–260. Exporters started to believe that figure and started selling in large quantities. The forward premium fell to nearly zero.

The ongoing appreciation also supported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which scaled up efforts to clip the wings of the high-flying dollar and announced a list of structural reforms last month, targeting the Exchange Companies.

Apart from central bank measures, the caretaker setup also announced taking administrative steps to tighten the screws around smuggling and hoarding of currency, and as a result, countrywide raids were reported, with dozens of illegal currency exchanges barred from running operations and foreign currency worth millions confiscated.