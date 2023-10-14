SNGPL disconnects another 208 gas connections, imposes Rs21.6m fine in crackdown

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Friday continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 208 connections while imposing a fine of Rs21.6 million and 1586 under-billing cases processed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected eighteen connections on illegal use of gas, another three connections on the use of a compressor, 1156 under billing cases have been processed and Rs2.17 million have been booked against gas theft. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected six connections on the use of compressor while another 26 against illegal use, 35 under-billing cases processed and 0.09m amount have been booked.

The company disconnected 14 connections on illegal use of gas, three under-billing cases have been processed in Multan and an amount of Rs0.14m has been booked against gas theft and under-billing cases. In Sheikhupura, 23 connections were disconnected by the region and 56 under-billing cases were processed, the team also booked Rs3.01 million against under-billing cases.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 66 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections and 9 under-billing cases were processed, the regional team also booked Rs2 million against gas theft. The team also lodged 02 FIRs against gas thieves. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected 09 connections on illegal use of gas while imposing a fine of Rs 0.10 million against gas theft.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected six connections on the use of a compressor and a fine of Rs0.45 million against gas theft and under-billing cases. ln Sargodha, 06 Under billing have been processed and Rs1 million booked against Under billing.

In Gujranwala, 06 meters were disconnected on the use of a compressor while another seven on illegal use of gas and 145 under billing cases were processed.