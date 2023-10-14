SC to hear electricity bills case on Oct 16

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) would take up appeals on October 16, pertaining to fuel price adjustment in electricity bills. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa would resume the hearing, according to the cause list issued on Friday.
The notices had been served to the Attorney General of Pakistan and electricity supply companies.
It may be mentioned here that during the last hearing, the CJP had stated that no adjournment would be granted to anybody in next hearing. The arguments through video link would also be not permitted to the lawyers.
