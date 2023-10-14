Sherry stresses two-state solution for lasting peace in ME

ISLAMABAD: Vice President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Senator Sherry Rehman held a meeting with Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabei in Islamabad to convey a strong message of solidarity with the Palestinian people during these challenging times.

Sherry Rehman, accompanied by senior leader of the PPP Nadeem Afzal Chan, visited the Palestine Embassy on Friday and expressed her condolences for the tragic loss of more than 1,500 innocent Palestinians, including 500 children.

During the meeting, she emphasized that terrorism in any form is condemnable, besieging unarmed civilians, depriving them of water, food, and fuel, and subjecting them to relentless attacks is not only illegal but also morally reprehensible on all levels.

She said it is imperative for Israel to immediately lift the inhuman blockade on Gaza and cease its 24-hour evacuation warnings for 1.1 million Palestinians in the north."

Senator Rehman stressed the urgency of the truce and said an immediate ceasefire is needed, otherwise, unlawful, brutal evacuations will become the new normal, which is against all international norms. “An inclusive two-state solution is the only way forward for a lasting resolution in Middle East,” she stated.

She said the PPP has a longstanding history of solidarity with oppressed people, including Kashmir and Palestine. “We continue to do so in a world facing fresh peril," she said

In response, Palestine Ambassador Jawad A.A. Rabei expressed his gratitude to Senator Rehman and the PPP for their unwavering support of Palestinians.