PTI condemns ‘enforced disappearances’ of political workers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee Friday strongly condemned the ‘forced disappearances’ of political workers and leaders in the country’ and noted that Farrukh Habib, Hassan Niazi, Haider Majeed, Owais Younus, Abdul Karim Khan and Sheikh Rashid were among those forcibly disappeared.

The committee in its meeting said after Senator Aon Abbas Bappi, Usman Dar, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, there is a strong possibility of enforced disappearances of leaders/ workers to change their political affiliations by force, declare their separation from politics. Attempts to customise politics through use of state power are an attack on democracy and totally unacceptable, it said.

The core committee expressed deep concern over the commencement of hearings in the cases against civilians despite the Supreme Court’s order on military courts and the attorney general’s assurance in the apex court.

The core committee also strongly condemned the fake cases of ‘revenge’ against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and questioned the court proceedings.

“Imran Khan is a prisoner of conscience in every sense. The shameful act of getting him punished by one court after another through a very controversial action is a serious attack on justice.

Justice is being murdered by slowing down and speeding up court proceedings in an unnatural manner,” the core committee said.

According to the Constitution, law and requirements of justice, it noted, justice is the fundamental right of Imran Khan and the duty of the judiciary, it added.

The core committee meeting also reviewed Pakistan’s rapidly deteriorating economic situation, the economy under the grip of international financial institutions, and the impact of global isolation on the country’s future.