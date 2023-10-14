Fazl urges Muslim leaders to support Palestine

PESHAWAR: Central Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rahman has urged the Muslim leader to come forward and take a bold stand in support of the Palestinians.

“If the US Secretary of State can reach Isreal and say that he has visited the land as a Jew, the Muslim rulers too should break their silence and raise voice in support of Palestinians,” he said, while addressing a Friday sermon here. The Maulana said that the people of Gaza had been struggling for freedom of their lands for the past 75 years. He said that Israel has become a curse for on the Arab territories and in order to clear their lands from the curse, the people of Palestine have sacrificed their several generations.

About the Hamas recent attacks, he said that the Palestinians launched a very well-planned attack and got several of their areas freed from illegal Israeli occupation. He said that thought the Palestinians freed a few areas from the clutches of Israel, still many of the Palestinians localities in Gaza were under the Jewish occupation.

He ridiculed the US statement terming the Palestinians’ activities as human rights violation, saying that the hands of the US were stained with human rights violations. The US ruthlessly violated human rights in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya.

Stories of unleashing dogs against prisons in Abughareeb Jail in Iraq were known to everyone, he added.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Abu al-Waleed Khaled Mashal made a telephone call to the JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and thanked him for observing Friday and ‘Storm Aqsa Day.’ According to the JUI spokesman, the Palestinian leader informed Maulana Fazlur Rahman about the situation in Palestine.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman assured the Palestinian leader that the people of Pakistan were supporting their Palestinian brothers in the hour of trial and they would not be left alone. He stressed that world human rights bodies to take notice of the human right s violation by Israel.