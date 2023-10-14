PTI workers arrested

LAHORE: Two PTI workers including a woman were arrested outside Lahore Press Club when they tried to stage protest against Israeli atrocities in Gaza on Friday.
The workers were immediately taken into custody by the Police when they tried to stage demonstration. PTI leadership condemned the arrest and said that it was unfair on the part of the government not to stage a demonstration over Israeli cruelty against Palestine.
Meanwhile, the PTI core committee also voiced concern over missing person issues and demanded immediate recovery of its missing workers.
