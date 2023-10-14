CII demands immediate OIC session on Palestine

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Friday demanded the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to immediately convene its session to launch an effective diplomacy to stop Israeli forces’ aggression against innocent people of Palestine in Gaza.

In a resolution released to the media, the CCI chairman and its members stated that the only solution to the conflict is the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

The CII categorically said that the OIC should also make sincere efforts for the establishment of an independent state of Palestine having Al-Quds as its capital.

The Council also strongly condemned the expansionist policy of Israel, saying that the Israeli government was also using the ongoing conflict for its designs.

While condemning the actions of Israelis, the CII observed that continuous aerial attacks on the people of Palestine in Gaza were also a glaring violation of international laws.

“People of Pakistan also fully support the resistance of Palestinians against Israel,” the resolution said, adding that the policy given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Palestine cause was rightful.